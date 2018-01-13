Keith B. Brent

Keith Brent, age 89, died on January 7, 2018, following a lengthy illness at the Colorado Veterans Community Living Center in Rifle, CO.

Born in Alton, KS, he was the son of O.W. and Neva (Harding) Brent.

Keith graduated from Alton High School in Alton, KS.

He was a veteran of the US Air Force as a Staff Sargent of the 3554th Armament and Electronic Maintenance Squadron (ATC). He was honorably discharged in 1956, and then served 4 years in the Air Force Reserve.

Keith had been self employed as an electrical and refrigeration contractor in the lower Eagle Valley in Gypsum, CO, until his retirement.

He was a member of Refrigeration Service Engineers Society, and the International Association of Electrical Inspectors.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting in the outdoors of the mountains of Colorado and Utah.

He was an outgoing person and would freely help anyone that was in need.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents O.W. and Neva, his brother Du Wayne, and a nephew Galen.

Keith is survived by his sons, Michael of Glendale, AZ, Steve of Aspen, CO, grandson Bryan of Boulder, CO, and granddaughter Dana of Glenwood Springs, CO.

Memorial Service will be held at Brown's Cremation & Funeral Service, 904 N 7th Street, Grand Junction, CO, 81501 on Tuesday, January 16th at 2 PM.

Additional Memorial Service will be held at the Osborne Assembly of God Church at 115 S Oak Street, Osborne, KS, 67473 on Friday, January 19th at 10 AM with a Burial Service following at the Osborne Cemetery.