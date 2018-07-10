Keith Richard Wayne (October 3, 1961 — June 20, 2018)

Keith Richard Wayne, 56, passed away June 20, 2018, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

He was born Keith Wayne Pigg on October 3, 1961, at the Luke Air Force Hospital near Glendale, Arizona. His parents, Richard Wayne Pigg and Margaret Lola (Pittman) Pigg, lived in Goodyear, Arizona, from 1959 until they died in 2001 and 2003, respectively.

Keith graduated from Agua Fria Union High School in Avondale, Arizona, and briefly attended Northern Arizona University and Prescott College. He also served a short time in the United States Navy, then worked a variety of jobs in Phoenix. He and Kathie Marie Shuster married February 13, 1993, at which time he changed his name. They had two children, Rachelle and Brent. The marriage ended in divorce. Keith moved to Tacoma, Washington, and lived there until he returned to Goodyear in 1998. A few years after his parents died he moved to Flagstaff, Arizona. Another son, Luke, was born there in 2008. Keith then settled in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. He is survived by three children and two sisters. His body will be cremated and given to his children.