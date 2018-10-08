Kenneth L. Latham (November 15, 1940 — October 4, 2018)

Kenny was born in Rifle, Colorado, to Jacob Edward and Nellie Belle (Simmons) Latham. The youngest of seven siblings, he grew up in Rifle where he continued the family tradition of livestock trading.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn (Williamson) Latham; son, Ray (Polly) Latham; and daughter, Tanya (Kevin) Madison. He has six special grandchildren, Jennifer (Trevor) Ford of Layton, Utah; Courtney Latham of Craig, Colorado; Kelby Latham, Tiffany (Chad) Hartnett, Owen (Cydney) Madison, and Lyndie (Mike) Gross all of Rifle, Colorado. And from them there are eight great-grandchildren: Tate and Cole Ford, Madison and Kyler Hartnett, Trace and Lakyn Madison, Amry Latham and Jackie Gross. He is also survived by one brother, Jack (Ann) Latham of Lakewood, Colorado.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, William and Jay; and three sisters, Mary, Ann and Kathryn.

He was proud of his Rifle High School football and was named to the 1958 All-State first team. This love of football carried forward as an avid Broncos fan. He also started rodeoing when he was about 14 and this continued throughout the rest of his life. No one was more excited than Kenny to turn 35 so he could ride bulls again on the Senior Pro Circuit. He continued to team rope right up to the end, going to Wickenburg, Arizona, during the winter for the last 14 years.

A hard worker all his life, he started with Boyles Bros. Drilling Co. and worked for them for about eight years. This work took him and his family to most of the western states as well as Upper Michigan and Puerto Rico. Then he worked for various ranches as well as guiding and outfitting. He gathered wild horses for the BLM in Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and Colorado for many years creating many exciting stories.

Kenny's main interest, though, was good using-horses. He produced one of the earliest special sales of arena and working horses, and continued this for nearly 20 years. He spent most of the year preceding each sale purchasing the horses, and then training them with the help of some very special cowboys. It was well-known, however, that he was always mounted on the best of his herd.

The memorial service will be held Saturday, October 13, at the Garfield County Fairgrounds South Pavilion. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Flat Tops Rodeo Bible Camp, c/o Rifle Funeral Home, 1400 Access Road, Rifle, CO 81650.