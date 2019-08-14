Kenneth Lawrence Karger (July 23, 1929–July 31, 2019)

Kenneth Lawrence Karger peacefully entered Eternal Life on July 31, 2019, at the age of 90, surrounded by his children.

He was born July 22, 1929, in Comfort, Texas, to Chester and Laurine (Schrader) Karger. He spent most of his life in New Braunfels, Texas as a real estate agent and developer.

Survivors include his wife Sue, brother Chester (Sue) Karger and sister Hazelene Ebensberger, children Kathryn (Dean) Fischer, Sherry (Bob) Flume, Kara (Charles) Goodding, and David (Susan) Karger, grandchildren Sarah Flores, William Fischer , Matthew Flume, Clint Flume, Kristen Byrne, Cameron Karger, Alexander Goodding, and Spencer Goodding and twelve great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. John’s Episcopal Church, New Braunfels.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels, 611 N. Walnut Ave, NB, TX 78130, or the charity of one’s choice.