Kerry F. Skidmore (January 7, 1948 — December 14, 2017)

Kerry F. Skidmore, 69, of Cheyenne, passed away December 14th in Cheyenne.

Born January 7, 1948, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, where he met and married his soulmate, Val, of 44 years.

Kerry received his Masters from BYU in Library Science with a minor in Russian History and served honorably in the US Coast Guard, 1967-1971.

He was currently the Curator at the Cheyenne Depot Museum, previously a Medical Librarian at the VA for 30 years and St. Mark's in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Kerry's hobbies included trains, photography, models, the history of the Titanic. He was an author, fly fisherman and a world traveler, just returning from Australia and New Zealand.

He is survived by his wife, Val; sister, Querida (Joe) Slaughenhoupt; in-laws, Col. Frank F. Shelby Sr., US Army Ret. (Angel); Robin Cooper, and Frank (Kathleen) Shelby, Jr.; nieces and nephew, Erin, Evan and Emma Shelby; and his beloved cats, Worf and Chewy.

Kerry was preceded in death by his parents, Earl "Skid" and Ann Skidmore.

Life Commemoration services will be at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Kerry's memory to American Heart Association, Wounded Warriors, or Cheyenne Depot Museum.

