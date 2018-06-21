Kim JoAnn Collins (June 7, 1958 — June 16, 2018)

Kim JoAnn Collins, 60, of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, passed away June 16th, 2018. Kim was born June 7th, 1958, in Moab, Utah, to Jack and Carole Greene. Momma Kim was a loving, caring wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her daughters and would never miss a sporting event they were in. Kim loved the outdoors and her dogs and spending time on her flowerbeds. She always welcomed everyone into her home with a smile and open arms. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her. Kim leaves behind her loving husband Bill of 38 years, daughters Jacqulynn Ann Piffer (Matthew), Janet Kristy Collins, mother Carole Varley, brother Mike Varley and Kevin Greene, sister Stephanie Varley, grandchildren Collins Katherine and Zebulon Bodie Piffer. Kim was preceded in death by her father Jack Clifford Greene, stepfather Stephen Varley and her brother Kelly Greene. A memorial service will be held in honor of Kim Saturday, June 30th, 1:00pm at the Orchard Church, 110 Snowmass Drive, Carbondale Colorado.