Kimberly Ann Montague (February 28, 1958 — July 5, 2019)

Kimberly Ann Montague, the most gentle, kind, compassionate, free spirit, passed away in her sleep on July 5, 2019, in Glenwood Springs, CO, at the age of 61. Predeceased by her parents Elizabeth and Charlie Montague and her brother Charlie, Kim was born and raised in San Francisco and attended St. Cecilia’s School and Star of the Sea High School. Those high school years awakened her passionate love of the outdoors and nature. At the University of Montana, Kim received a double degree in wildlife biology and botany. She then set off for her first job in Seward, Alaska, in the forestry dept., where she formed many lasting friendships. Later she settled in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, and her fondness of children led her to working part time as a Montessori aide in the summer and as a ski instructor at Sunlight in the winter.

Kim was very active in her community volunteering and co-chairing the annual Glenwood Springs Triathlon. One of her goals was to hike all of Colorado’s 14,000 ft. peaks, many of which she achieved. An adventurer herself, and smitten with traveling, Kim covered 5 continents and shared many wonderful experiences with family and friends. Her many talents included basketweaving, knitting, dancing and singing. She jumped at the chance to participate in the local musicals, such as Oliver, Fiddler on the Roof and The Sound of Music. Always resilient when she faced obstacles, and compassionate of animals, Kim challenged herself, went back to school, and spent the last 7 years working as a vet tech caring for the rescue animals at C.A.R.E. in Glenwood Springs.

Kim leaves behind the canine love of her life, Zoe, her loving sister, Barbara (Rick) Gaudinier, and her loving brother Mike (Kathy) Montague. She was very special to her nephew, Bradley (Cait) Gaudinier, and nieces, Allison Gaudinier, Lindsay Gaudinier (Gabe), Leah (Ben) Versal, Megan (Tom) Sweeney, and Kelly Montague; grandnephews, Nicholas, Garret, Henry and James and grandnieces Brianna and Maya; and the many cousins from the San Francisco Bay Area.

A celebration of Kim’s life will be held outdoors at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the C.A.R.E. facility in Glenwood Springs, CO.

Donations can be made to the Colorado Animal Rescue, 2801 County Road 114, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 or http://www.coloradoanimalrescue.org.