Kirk Douglas Wieben (October 30, 1990 — June 16, 2018)

Kirk was born in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. He was adventurous, full of life and always had a smile. He loved to hunt and shoot his gun and torment his older brother. His favorite place was to hang out at the cabin with family and friends. Kirk was an organ donor, so he will be able to help others.

He leaves behind his parents, Matt & Gwen and brother Michael, Grandma Joan, Grandma Joyce, Grandpa Walt-Dorothy, along with lots of uncles, aunts and cousins, and a bunch of friends who came every day to the hospital to sit and hang out even when it got tough.

Memorial services will be held June 30, 2018, at 2:00 pm at 300 Arapahoe, Carbondale, Colorado.

There is a memorial fund for Kirk at Alpine Bank. Proceeds for Kirk and the rest to go towards depression, and alcohol abuse prevention.