LaDonna Kay Maddalone (Oct 07, 1974 – Dec 05, 2017)
December 13, 2017
LaDonna Kay Maddalone, age 70, passed away on the 5th day of December, 2017. She was born to Ruth and James Maddalone. LaDonna is preceded in death by both of her parents and one sister, Beverly Jean Rowe. LaDonna is survived by a son Kipp Dupire (Katie) and a daughter Kiffany Hoffman, six grandchildren, two sisters, Gail Bishop, Bonnie Maddalone (Martin English), one brother Dick Maddalone (Cathy) and a brother-in law George Rowe.
LaDonna was an avid reader and was known for her uncanny ability to design something from ordinary to extraordinary. There will be a Celebration of Life for LaDonna on June 3, 2018, in Glenwood Springs, details to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Suncrest Hospice, 5700 S. Quebec Street, Suite 310, Greenwood Village, CO 80111.
