Larry Nyle LyBarger (May 18, 1937 — May 27, 2018)

Larry Nyle LyBarger, 81, of Grand Junction, CO, passed on May 27, 2018.

Larry was born in Denver, CO, on May 18, 1937, to Nile and Naomi (Worley) LyBarger and the family moved to Grand Junction when Larry was 12. He graduated from Grand Junction High School, class of 1955. Larry married the love of his life, Glenda Lincoln, in 1955. They moved to Denver where Larry owned and operated a construction and management company and raised their family, until 1978. An opportunity to work for Shapiro Development in Vail Valley arose, where he was proud to complete many projects in the Vail and Beaver Creek areas. In 2000, Larry and Glenda retired to Grand Junction during the summers and Arizona during winters. Due to health reasons, they moved to Edwards, CO, in 2017, and relocated to Grand Junction in 2018.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 63 years; daughter, LariAnna Gatewood of Denver; sons, Michael (Vivian), and Paul (Berlinda), both of Grand Junction, and Timothy (Mary Ann) of Edwards, CO; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, with two expected in July; and brother, Ricky (Julie) LyBarger of MO. Larry was preceded in death by brother Kent LyBarger.

Larry will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor, bigger-than-life personality, betting tips, flirting, how to properly tip a waitress, and his dancing skills, but most of all he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.

Larry is dearly missed.

A celebration of Larry's life will be at a later date.