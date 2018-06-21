Larry S. Buchheister of Rifle, age 56, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2018, after a long illness. He was born in Delta, Colorado, on April 10, 1962, to Max and Gloria Buchheister. Larry was a 1981 graduate of Rifle High School, and from Denver Institute of Art in 1988. Larry's first love was the arts, Michelangelo was his hero. He was a gifted artist in multiple media. His family possesses many works of his art from pen and ink to pastels and oils. Along with his love for art, Larry also enjoyed the outdoors. Fishing was his real forte. Earlier in his life Larry could be found fishing with his brother, Jay, or friends at many of the local lakes.

As Larry's parents aged he would spend virtually every evening preparing meals for them at their home as he also enjoyed cooking and coming up with new recipes for their enjoyment. Larry will be missed by all that knew him for his dry sense of humor and wit.

Larry is survived by his brothers Mark and Jay, Sister Cheryl and their families.

A graveside service will be held at Rifle Cemetery, June 25 at 11:00 AM.