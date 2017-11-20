Launa Kaye Buchanan (April 24, 1953 — November 19, 2017)

Launa Kaye Buchanan died at home in Rifle, CO, on November 19, 2017.

Services held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church Wednesday, November 22, at 11:00am.

Launa was born to William & AnnaBelle Laramore on April 24, 1953. Jay & Launa were married February 25, 1978.

Survived by Jay, Darrell, Tina, Katie, Callie, and three grandsons.

Launa touched many lives through volunteering, quilting and 35 years of teaching.

Memorial contributions to Emmanuel Lutheran Preschool or Hospice of the Valley.