Laura Fay Ketterman (May 29, 1928 — January 1, 2020)

Laura Ketterman passed away in Glenwood Springs at the age of 91. Laura was born in Rifle, Colorado, to Earl and Hilda Hollenbeck. She graduated Rifle High Union High School in 1946. Laura and her best friend attended a dance one Saturday night in Silt, Colorado. It was there Laura met David Ketterman after he persuaded her to dance. They were married in 1948 and had three daughters. David’s best friend and Laura’s best friend met that same night and later married. Both couples remained life-long friends.

Laura is survived by her daughters, Dorothy Ann Laven (Steve) of Rifle, Peggy Jo Shelton (Steven) of Buena Vista, and Susan Gayle Lyons (Douglas) of Silt; Grandchildren, Janeen Laven (Dan), Denise Stewart (Peter), Chris Laven (Katie), Mica Shelton, Kim Santos (Chris), Niki Shelton, Laura Salmon (Trevor), Sam Lyons, and Jamie Gentry (Chad). Laura also leaves behind her great-grandchildren, Gracie Stewart, Madison Stewart, Gretchen Laven, Annalise Laven, Adam Santos, Marco Santos, Jackson Gentry, Presley Gentry, Lucas Salmon, and Tucker Salmon; and sister-in-law, Connie Hollenbeck.

Laura was preceded in death by her husband, David; granddaughter, Mica Shelton; Sisters, Dorothy McGruder and Irene Holmes, and a brother, Gene Hollenbeck.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11:00a.m. at the Rifle Funeral Home, 1400 Access Road in Rifle, Colorado. A pot-luck reception will follow, so please bring your favorite dish.