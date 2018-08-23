Laurel Hines (April 26, 1940 — August 17, 2018)

Laurel Margaret Hines, 78, of Greeley, CO, passed away Friday, August 17, 2018, in Greeley. She was born April 26, 1940, in Denver, CO, to John V. and Margaret G. (Wilson) Skipton.

She grew up in Elizabeth, CO, where she graduated high school in 1957. On August 3, 1957, she married her high school sweetheart, Leland F. Hines, at the Kiowa Presbyterian Church.

Laurel worked as the HR Director for Glenwood Springs and later Elbert County.

She was a consummate wife, mother and grandmother, doting on her family. She and Leland retired to their homestead in Elizabeth where they raised miniature Hereford cattle, attended auctions, collecting Southwestern art and Remington bronzes and she loved animals of all kinds.

Survivors include her children: Hope (Burt) Waibel of Glenwood Springs, CO, and John (Cindy) Hines of Jemez Springs, NM; four granddaughters: Brandi (Matt) Thompson, Tara (Brandi) Keopp-Hines, Katie (Matt) Oja and Emma Waibel; and 6 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Leland.

Services will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to a local humane society of the donor's choice in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.