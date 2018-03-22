Lavonne “Jo” Marie Snyder (December 8, 1946 — March 20, 2018)

Lavonne "Jo" Marie Snyder, 71, passed away with her family by her side on March 20, 2018. Lavonne was born to Pete and Lenora Eccher on December 8, 1946, in Rifle, Colorado. She married Bill Snyder in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on June 30, 1967. They celebrated 50 years together. They have one son, Dan Snyder. Lavonne enjoyed to fish, hunt and camp. Being outdoors in her garden and growing flowers. She loved to help people and would stop to visit and joke around with anyone. She was a great cook. Most of all she loved her donkeys Beethoven and Buck Shot.

Lavonne is survived by her husband, Bill Snyder; son, Dan (Lori) Snyder; three grandchildren, Shelby, Kara and Kyle. She was preceded in death by her parents. Contributions can be made to Hospice of the Valley. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Rifle Funeral Home.