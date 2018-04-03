Lawrence Joseph Dice "Joe" of Silt, CO, died March 30th, 2018, in Rifle.

Service will be on April 22nd at 2pm at Coal Ridge High School, Silt, CO.

Joe was a Rancher and is survived by son Fred of New Castle, daughter Debera Stewart of Silt, sister Helen Faye Knowlton of Killian, TX, 9 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.