 Lawrence Joseph Dice “Joe” | PostIndependent.com

Lawrence Joseph Dice “Joe”

Lawrence Joseph Dice "Joe" of Silt, CO, died March 30th, 2018, in Rifle.

Service will be on April 22nd at 2pm at Coal Ridge High School, Silt, CO.

Joe was a Rancher and is survived by son Fred of New Castle, daughter Debera Stewart of Silt, sister Helen Faye Knowlton of Killian, TX, 9 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.