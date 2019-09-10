Lee R. Hawkins (January 9, 1937 — September 7, 2019)

Lee R. Hawkins of Rifle, CO, passed away at home on Sept. 7, 2019. He was born in Camargo, OK, to Guy Hawkins and Edith (Admire) Hawkins. The family moved to Cripple Creek, CO, in 1941 where he went to school and started his career as a gold miner and where he married his wife of 61 years, Marlene Fleetwood. After the mines closed in Cripple Creek he went into construction mining. He moved to Basalt where he worked on most of the Frying Pan/Arkansas tunnels. He later moved to the Silt and Rifle area where he worked on the oil shale project at C-a tract.

He loved the mountains and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, boating and four wheeling.

He is survived by his wife, Marlene, daughters Laurie Hawkins and Sharon (Donnie) Archuleta, both of Silt, and brother Chris Hawkins of Craig.

At his request, he was cremated. No services will be held.