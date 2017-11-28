Lenora Whelpton (April 23, 1945 — November 19, 2017)

Lenora died peacefully in Denver on Sunday, November 19th, at 6:00 am.

Lenora will forever be remembered by her son Christopher, daughter Victoria and granddaughter Abigail along with countless other friends and family whom were blessed to know her.

Lenora was born in Newburgh, New York. She touched the lives of many people with her kindness, love of children and remarkable sense of humor.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday at 3pm, at The Pullman.