Leona Hundley (March 5, 1935 — January 18, 2018)

Leona Hundley, 82, of Glenwood Springs, passed away on January 18, 2018, in Greeley, Colorado. Leona was born to Clarence and Eula (Hickey) Malone on March 5, 1935, in Lawrence, Kansas.

Leona married the love of her life, Leo Hundley, in 1960 in Glenwood Springs. She loved her family, church, painting and reading.

Leona is survived by her children, Pamela Giardini and Tracey Hundley; grandchild, Hillary Seidl; great-grandchildren, Christopher and Nathan; siblings Carolyn Grover, Doris Smith and husband Vernon; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings Mildred and Peggy; and her son-in-law, Mark.

To leave condolences for Leona's family, please visit http://www.ncccremation.com.