Leslie Timbel Bethel (February 1, 1957 – December 11, 2018)

Leslie Timbel Bethel, 61, of Glenwood Springs, Colorado passed away Tuesday, December 11, 2018. Her beauty, love, and creativity were felt deeply by many. Leslie was born in Denver, Colorado on February 1, 1957, to Ed and Nan Timbel. Les attended Aspen High School, graduated from George Washington High School and went on to receive a BA in Fine Arts from Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, Iowa and an MLA, Design and Planning from Harvard University Graduate School of Design.

Leslie's planning and design career in both the public and private sector spanned more than thirty-six years. From 1990 – 2000, Leslie was the Principal-in-Charge at RNL Design, in Denver, Colorado. From 2002 onward, Leslie directed her own firm, Leslie Bethel Design & Planning and served the last eight years as the Director of the Glenwood Springs Downtown Redevelopment Authority. Leslie was a force for thoughtful, proactive and artistic action in civic vitality. Her work with communities across Colorado will create a lasting impact for decades to come.

Les was an icon of compassion and determination. She was a mother, a sister, an aunt, a friend and a mentor. She shared her warmth and sincere care for all those in her life, and her magnanimity continuously attracted great people. Her spirit of adventure carried her around the globe. She left the planet proud of the children she raised and the full life that she lived.

Les is survived by her children, Jack Bethel and Alex Bethel of Denver, Colorado, her mother, Nan Timbel, her brother, Ned Timbel and her nephew, Carter Timbel and niece, Mackenzie Timbel.

A celebration of life will be held for Leslie on Saturday, January 5th at 1pm at The Temporary located at, 360 Market Street, in Basalt Colorado.