Lex Burke (June 5,1929 — October 15, 2019)

Lex Burke (age 90) rode to higher ground October 15th after a bout with cancer. Lex was born at the family ranch on Piceance Creek on June 5, 1929, to Fred and Annie (Jones) Burke. He was the fourteenth child of fifteen. At a young age he began to break and train horses. His love and knowledge of a cow was ever present his whole life. Lex was an accomplished cattleman, rancher and horseshoer. He had an unquestionable work ethic.

Lex will forever be remembered by his daughter Annie Kay (Pat), granddaughters Tiffany Bevan (Sam) and Courtney Jenkins (Chance), great-grandchildren Soren, Davin and Tilden Bevan, and Caeson and Cada Jenkins, stepchildren Cindy Revesz (Tom), John Dornberger, Lisa Rodri (Jerry) and Chrys Robinson, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Thank you and deep appreciation to E. Dene Moore Care Center for the amazing care and love they gave him. At Lex’s request there will be no services.

Dad

As a little girl

Always looking up to you

With your Silverbelly hat and worn out blue jeans

Your hard working hands

The smile on your face as a new calf hits the ground

All the knowledge of a cow

The pleasure of riding a good horse

Enjoying the countryside

Loving what you do from dawn to dark

I found myself in you

My heroes have always been cowboys

My hero has always been you