LIFT-UP director, human services champion Amy Barr has died

Amy Barr, who directed the LIFT-UP poverty relief organization since last fall and was the area United Way director for many years before that, has died after a battle with cancer in recent months.

Barr became the LIFT-UP executive director in October of 2017.

“In that time, she touched the hearts of both staff and the board while leaving a lasting impact on those that LIFT-UP serves throughout our valley,” according to a statement from the Rifle-based organization.

LIFT-UP operates food pantries from Parachute to Aspen, the Extended Table dinners in Glenwood Springs and Rifle, and two thrift shops.

“Amy said that the LIFT-UP position was a dream job for her, as it blended her experience in nutrition with her heart for nonprofit service,” it said. “Her indomitable spirit touched those she worked with throughout the valley.”

Her broader work included seven years as director of United Way Battlement to the Bells, a member of the Garfield County Human Services Commission, assisting in the operation of the Salvation Army Intervalley Service Center, and many years as a Rotary Club member in Carbondale and elsewhere.

"Many of us knew the fantastic spirit of Amy,” said Barr’s pastor, the Rev. Shawna Foster of the Two Rivers Universalist Unitarian Congregation in Carbondale.

“She connected us and this community with grace, wit, and enthusiasm that will be sorely missed,” Foster said. “She lived her values every day to make this world and our river communities a better place. We were lucky to be one of the select places she loved with her whole heart."

Friends are planning a service in the celebration of Barr’s life, to be announced at a later date. The family has not yet selected an organization to donate to in lieu of flowers, which also will be announced soon.​

For now, her family asks for cards only and no visits, flowers, or food, according to the release from LIFT-UP.

Recently, LIFT-UP had brought on board longtime human services director Debbie Wilde to act as acting director.

“She will stay on in the months ahead to lead the organization through this difficult transitional period,” according to the statement. “We extend our prayers and thoughts to Amy's family, friends and everyone she impacted.”

According to a news release when Barr was named LIFT-UP director, prior to her work in the Roaring Fork Valley, she was a registered dietitian with more than three decades of food and nutrition experience. She was a co-founder of communications firm Marr Barr in Longmont, managing several major brand-name clients. She also supervised a client program in South Africa related to hunger and nutrition in conjunction with the U.S. Agency for International Development–U.S. State Department.

She later became the first female vice president of Horizon Organic Dairy, and was director of and national spokesperson for the Good Housekeeping Institute, having previously served as Good Housekeeping magazine’s nutrition and fitness editor. She was also executive editor-at-large for McCall’s magazine.

On the nonprofit front, Barr participated on numerous boards and commissions, including the Sarah W. Stedman Center for Nutritional Studies at Duke University, the Presidents’ Environmental Awards Committee, Colorado Business for Social Responsibility and the Colorado Music Festival. And, she had served for three years as the volunteer co-director of the New York Race for the Cure against breast cancer.

A formal obituary will appear in the Post Independent.