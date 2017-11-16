Lloyd I. Wonderley (June 23, 1922 — Nov 14, 2017)

Lloyd I. Wonderley, 95, passed away at Veterans Community Living Center in Rifle.

He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII.

Survived by his daughter Linda Mulay (John) as well as 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Lloyd was a longtime resident of Rifle; he worked many years for Xcel Energy in the gas department.

His passion was raising mules that he used for hunting and parades.

Private ceremony will be held at a later date.