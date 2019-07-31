Lorry Wayne Hutton (November 23, 1933 — July 20, 2019)

Lorry Wayne Hutton, age 85, passed away quietly in the early morning hours of July 20, 2019, after a nearly 18 month battle with brain cancer.

Lorry was preceded in death by his parents, Merle Wayne Hutton and Carolyn Mae Hutton (Cummins) and by his sister Marlene Peltier.

He is survived by his older brother Harry Hutton of Fair Oaks, CA, and his sisters Heather (Carleton) Hoffmeister, Parachute, CO, and Hallie (Robert) Holl, Merced, CA. Lorry leaves behind his loving wife of 58 years, Dolores Hutton, their three children, Wayne (Angela) Hutton (Springfield, OR), Liana (Douglas) Weskamp (Murrieta, CA) and Alan (Mele) Hutton (Redwood City, CA), as well as 5 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Lorry was born in Rifle, CO, on Nov 23, 1933. He grew up as a plumbing assistant to his father, side-kick to his brother and patriot to his country. Lorry joined the newly established US Air Force during “the brown shoes days” in 1952. He was trained to be a radio/radar operator flying in Boeing KB-97 Stratofreighters. He served in Iceland and was assigned to hurricane hunter duties out of Keesler AFB, MS.

Lorry graduated from the University of Denver following his military service & married shortly thereafter. Lorry moved his new family to Southern California in 1963 and started a career as a systems engineer in the aircraft industry.

Lorry moved his family to Atwater, CA, in 1977 after deciding he needed a break from defense contract work. He spent the next 6 years working as a general contractor building and remodeling homes around Merced and Atwater. He and his family established deep roots to this community and especially with St. Paul Lutheran Church.

However, he was lured back into systems engineering when he was recruited by Hughes Aircraft for a 3-year assignment in Saudi Arabia. He spent ten more years working for Hughes Aircraft. In order to not uproot his family, Lorry commuted from La Mirada back to Atwater to spend weekends with his family. After finally retiring in 1996, Lorry took on the roles of Church Officer and Elder for St. Paul’s, Chief Home Landscape and Pool Maintenance Manager (and laborer), Home and Family Plumbing/Construction Consult (and laborer), International Traveler, Constant Companion and Beloved Husband, and True and Faithful Servant to his Lord.

Services will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Merced, California, on July 31, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. with a graveside following at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the St. Paul Lutheran School, 2916 N. McKee Rd., Merced, California 95340.