It is with heavy heart and great sadness that the family of Louann "Lou Lou" Daugherty, 56, Rifle/Antonito, CO – share her sudden passing on December 8, 2017. Louann's memory will be cherished by her Son, Cristofer S Daugherty Lester, Denver and her Sister, Beth E Gibbs (Rebecca) Jacksonville.

LouAnn will also be affectionately remembered by enduring friends, JoJo Cordoba and Lizz Gessener-Barrett; Cousins – Vickie (Mike) Dailey, Tim (Vicky) Spring, Shelly (Ric) Roeder, Melissa (Ron) Watt. LouAnn was preceded in death by Grand-Parents, -Raymond and Glenna Daugherty, Parents – Richard and Mary Ellen Daugherty, and Uncle and Aunt, Tom and Virginia Spring.

In 1999, LouAnn began her career with Yenter Companies, where she started as a Flagman and rose to Driller Foreman. She passionately loved this job, this Company and the people that filled her life because of it. Lou was loved and respected beyond words by the people she worked with and that love and respect by her coworkers was reciprocal. Jim Stepisnik and Tobie Patterson of indebted mention.

A Memorial Celebration will be announced at a later date, through either Jim or Tobie. In addition, please share if you can, your thoughts and memories of Lou, with her family, on a Memorial Page (Rodgers Mortuary, Alamosa. "Some people can't find peace or serenity in this life, but they do in the next one." I believe this to be true. Her beauty, compassion, fortitude, and essence will be ever celebrated by those of us who love her.