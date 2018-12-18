Louise van Keuren Jackson (June 8, 1925 — December 10, 2018)

Louise Jackson passed away peacefully December 10, 2018 on her beloved Lazy H Slash Eleven Ranch in Glenwood Springs.

Louise was born to Dr. Jesse Philip and Louise van Keuren on June 8, 1925 in Chester, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Mount Holyoke College in 1947 with a degree in chemistry. Louise enjoyed many summers trail riding at Trail Lake Ranch in Dubois, Wyoming, including a three-week horse-pack trip into Yellowstone National Park. She met and fell in love with the camp's horse wrangler, Carter Jackson, and they married on December 21, 1948. At the time of his death in 2015, Louise and Dr. Jackson had been married for sixty-six years.

Although she had traveled the world over, her heart was always in Glenwood Springs and she eagerly watched the seasons change on Mount Sopris.

Louise and Carter raised four daughters. She was a tireless and enthusiastic supporter of her family's education and youth activities. Louise volunteered countless hours with Girl Scouts, 4-H, Glenwood Springs' schools, Youth Zone, Friends of the Library, Literacy Outreach, and Lift-Up.

She was a very brave Girl Scout leader and never hesitated to take girls backpacking on the Flat Tops, river rafting in Utah, canoeing in the Boundary Waters, or sailing in the San Juan Islands.

Over the years, she traveled to all seven continents with family and friends. She enjoyed many adventures during her travels. Houseboating on Lake Powell with the Geibs and Jacksons was a favorite destination. She loved her weekly bridge game and played a great game of duplicate into her nineties.

Louise was passionate about her family and dedicated to leaving the world a better place. In 2005, Louise and Carter were named "Citizens of the Year" by the Glenwood Springs Chamber of Commerce. During the award presentation, it was stated that, "Louise and Carter are that rare breed of altruists who think first of how they can help their community and lastly of how their community can help them."

She leaves her daughter and husband Thersa and Bob Dando; daughter Susan Jackson; daughter and husband Patty and Dr. Bob Cook; daughter Sandy Jackson and husband Dr. Jim Campbell. Louise was also the proud grandmother of seven granddaughters: Kate Doran and husband Kevin; Rachel Dando; Cassie Hoffman and husband Matt; Allison Dando; Leslie Cook; Bridget Klee and husband Steve; and Martha Cook. She was the very proud great-grandmother of four: Henry Jackson Klee, Grace Louise Doran, Oliva van Keuren Hoffman, and Carter Robert Doran. She was especially fond of her care-giver, Cyndy. Ragamuffin the Dog was her constant and loyal friend. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

A private memorial service will be held next summer. Condolence cards can be sent to the Jacksons at PO Box 27, Glenwood Springs, CO 81602.

Louise loved the Girl Scout program and donations in her memory may be made to Girl Scouts of Colorado, 3801 E. Florida Ave., Suite 720, Denver, CO 80210.