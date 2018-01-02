Louva France Hilliard Reed (April 25, 1925 — December 29, 2017)

France Reed died December 29, 2017, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, in her home of 57 years. She was 92 years of age. She was born April 25, 1925, in Paris, France, to father Colonel William Grant Hilliard, Jr., a Military Attaché, and to mother, Louva Grandstaff Rockwell. She graduated from University of North Carolina with a Bachelor of Science and also, the University of Colorado with a Bachelor in Fine Arts. She married engineer, John Maynard Reed, on December 23, 1950. Her life included time in theatre at the Neighborhood Playhouse and dancing with Martha Graham's third company in New York City. She was an orthopedic surgical assistant in Richmond, Virginia, and a flight stewardess for Eastern Airlines, based in Miami, Florida. She was a substitute teacher in the Glenwood Springs school system and taught horseback riding, swimming, modern dance, choreography, ethnic dance and ballet. She was a professional potter for 40 years and enjoyed drawing and painting. Her passions included her Great Books group, classical music, and serving on Glenwood Springs' Planning and Zoning Commission. She loved her border collies, gardening and being one with nature. She traveled extensively, often by bicycle and in Third World countries. She is survived by her husband, two daughters, Susan Dalton Reed Rehder, MD and Beckah Ann Reed, Professor in Dance at Webster University, and son, Jonathan Grant Reed, MD, and also eight very special grandchildren, Ariel, Carmen, Laura, Luke, Wrenn, Zachary, Megan and Matt. She has five great-grandchildren, Charlie, Aster, Reed, Ivy and Indi. At France's request, no memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in France's name be made to the charity of personal choice.