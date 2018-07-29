Lt. Col. Arthur Thomas Weaver (June 26, 1924 – July 22, 2018)

Lt. Col. Arthur Thomas Weaver, United States Army (Ret.), passed away at home in Battlement Mesa on July 22nd at the age of 94. Born June 26, 1924, in Cuba, Missouri, Arthur was predeceased by his loving wife of 70 years, Mary June Thurnau. He is survived by his four children, Katherine Fern of Parachute, CO, Thomas Weaver of Las Vegas, NV, Richard Weaver of Parachute CO, and Jonathan Weaver of Rockport, MA; and his three grandchildren, Serena, Grant and Hope Weaver.

Arthur recalled his early years spending time on his grandfather's farm in Metropolis, Illinois, raising rabbits, riding a horse to school, and being introduced to stamp collecting — a lifelong passion. After graduating high school Arthur enrolled in the University of Cincinnati where he studied engineering and worked at an electronics factory supporting the war effort. Shortly after his 18th birthday Arthur enlisted in the US Army, joining his father, Arthur Franklin Weaver, who was serving as an Army Chaplain. He enrolled in the Signal Corps Officer Candidate School when he was a Corporal.

Following his commissioning as a Second Lieutenant, he served at a number of stateside postings, meeting his future wife at Camp Beale, California, where he was on assignment preparing members of the Army Nurses Corps for deployment to the Pacific Theater. Arthur and Mary were married at the Novaliches Monastery near Manila, Philippines, on August 12, 1945.

Arthur and his young family were stationed in Osaka, Japan, in 1949, when war broke out in Korea. 1st Lieutenant Weaver led a platoon across the Korean Peninsula, undertaking a number of missions including the capture of Pyongyang's main post office and its postage stamps. His father and brother Robert were also embroiled in the Korean conflict. Throughout his 24-year military career Arthur was stationed across the globe, with assignments in Turkey, West Germany and France. He & Mary retired to live in Colorado Springs in 1966 and moved the family to Glenwood Springs in 1978.

Arthur became a Certified Public Accountant, devoting much of his time to community service. As a member of Kiwanis International, he earned KIAR recognition for his opening of new clubs across western Colorado. He was Colorado Kiwanis Lt. Governor, and held many other offices during his decades of membership. Arthur spent many years as a leader with Boy Scouts of America,, receiving the prestigious Silver Beaver Award for his dedication to the youth of the Western Colorado Council. Additionally, Arthur helped found the Rocky Mountain Philatelic Library. The Weavers worshipped at Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Glenwood Springs for more than forty years.

Arthur will be remembered for his love of the simple but important things in life — family, storytelling and pie. This was best reflected in his passion for taking long drives across his beloved Colorado. A tradition that became his favorite activity late in life, these rides allowed Arthur to not just take in the beauty around him, but to create precious memories with those he loved.

A public memorial will be held on Saturday, August 4th, at 2:00 PM, at Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Glenwood Springs.