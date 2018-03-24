Lucille Evelyn Schmidt (2/12/33 – 3/17/18)

It is with great sadness that the family of Lucille (Lucy) Schmidt announces her passing on March 17, 2018, at the age of 85 years, in her own home surrounded by her loving family.

Lucy is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Julie Snyder of Rifle, Colorado, Bobbi Schmidt (Wojciech Wojewnik) of Royal Oak, Michigan, and Kelly Schmidt of Thompsonville, Michigan. Lucy will also be fondly remembered by her two grandsons, Jacob Snyder of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, and Joshua Snyder of Silt, Colorado.

Lucy has two surviving sisters; Norma (Charles) Clem of Niles, Michigan, and Paula (Ronald) Schroeder of St. Joseph, Michigan, and a brother-in-law, Howard Patzkowsky of St. Joseph, Michigan.

Lucy was preceded in death by her sister Helen (Bill) Bell, her sister Doris Patzowsky and her sister, Loretta (Barney) Smith. She was also preceded in death in 1998, by her husband, Robert Schmidt also of Rifle.

There will be a celebration of life for Lucy on March 28, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at the Rifle United Methodist Presbyterian Church in Rifle, Colorado — 200 E. 4th St. with a luncheon to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homecare & Hospice of the Valley, 1901 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.