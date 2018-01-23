Lydia Allene Gipson (May 20, 1930 — January 18, 2018)

Lydia Allene Dwire Gipson was born May 20, 1930, and passed on January 18, 2018, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Lydia was born and raised on Garfield Creek near New Castle, Colorado, where she spent the majority of her life in the area. In 2010 Lydia moved to Rock Springs, WY, to live with her youngest daughter, Patty, and her husband, Allen.

For about 26 years, her Dwire Family and Friends picnics brought the community and family together from coast to coast. She married Paul T. Gipson in 1968 after divorcing her first husband, Perry Rodreick.

Lydia was preceded in death by her granddaughter Alisa Rodreick, husband Paul, daughter Kathy Crabtree, step-son Phillip Gipson and all of her 7 siblings.

A funeral service will be held in Rock Springs Saturday, 1-27-2018. On 1-28-18 a graveside service will be held in New Castle, Colorado, at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers her family requests donations to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway #220, Rock Springs, WY 82901.