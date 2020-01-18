LYNNE MARIE FRY October 6, 1958 – November 14, 2019

Lynne Marie Fry, 61, of New Castle, Colorado passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019 at 5:14 AM at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, CO. Lynne was born October 6, 1958 in Long Beach, CA, the youngest child of Carl Klenck and Paulette Katona. She grew up in Long Beach, CA.

Lynne moved from California to Basalt, CO in 1981 where she met and went on to marry Kenneth Fry in 1984. They had three children, Courtney, Erik and Nicholas Fry. The family has lived in the Roaring Fork Valley throughout those years. Lynne was a successful and well-respected accountant for many valley residents. In 2000, Lynne bought a home in New Castle, CO and was self-employed working as an accountant. She also formed a licensed non-profit dog rescue, ‘Perfect Unions Animal Rescue Foundation’.

Lynne was a lover of life with a heart of gold. She was a tomboy at heart and enjoyed the outdoors; from fly fishing to camping to riding motor cycles and hunting. She enjoyed spending time with her children, playing guitar, and going to concerts. Her laugh was contagious and she instantly made friends with everyone she met. Besides her children, the thing that she was most passionate about was rescuing and adopting dogs to wonderful families. In 2001, she began fostering dogs that needed to find a perfect ‘forever home’ and her passion grew for helping these innocent animals. She has spent her life saving and adopting upwards of 4,000 dogs that otherwise would not be here today without the help of her and the incredible dog rescue community. Her mission was to educate about the importance of spaying and neutering and to let others realize the value and beauty of rescuing animals.

Lynne was preceded in death by her mother Paulette Katona, step-father John Katona, and sister Sherry Engle. She is survived by her three children, Courtney, Erik, and Nicholas Fry, her daughter in-law Kai Robinson-Fry, niece Ashley Engle and great-niece Castiel Samuel, nephew Christian Addie, father Carl Klenck, and step-mother Lou Klenck.

Please join us celebrating Lynne’s life on Saturday, April 18, 2020 from 1 PM – 3 PM at Veltus Park in Glenwood Springs, CO. All are welcome to attend and please feel free to bring your doggies. Please stay tuned as updates will be shared on Lynne’s Facebook page; https://www.facebook.com/lynnemariefry