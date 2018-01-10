M. Alverda Fender (March 15, 1933 – Dec. 31, 2017)

M. Alverda Fender, age 84, passed away at Montrose Memorial Hospital on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Alverda was born on March 15, 1933 in Aspen, Colorado to Alhu and Verda (Olfs) Bionaz. Alverda spent most of her childhood in Upper Roaring Fork Valley, and graduated from Basalt Union High School. She married O.J. “Bud” Fender on February 18, 1952 in Aspen, Colorado. They celebrated 55 years together, until Bud’s passing in 2007.

Alverda worked as a Postal Clerk for the United States Post Service for many faithful years. Alverda loved to garden, bowl, sew, and all the wildlife she witnessed at her home. You always knew where you stood with Alverda. She always spoke her mind, and was straight to the point.

Alverda is survived by her daughters, Debra (Darrel Murphy) Fender of Paonia, CO; Doreen Fender of Rifle, CO; her sister Yvonne (Gerald) Westerbeck of Grand Junction; one grandson, Nik (Shaye); and three nieces, and one nephew.

Alverda is preceded in death by her parents, Alhu and Verda Bionaz, her husband, Bud Fender, and her sister Elizabeth Joy Taylor.

At Alverda’s request, cremation has taken place, and no services will be held. Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family.