Mable Ann Sanders (July 5, 1933 – February 18, 2019)

Mable Ann Sanders, age 85 of Parachute, CO formerly of Littleton, CO born to George and Elizabeth "Effie" Duzenack in Walsenburg, CO passed away February 18, 2019 in Grand Junction, CO.

Mable is survived by 3 children;

Jo Ann Burr (Rex) of Delta, CO, Sue Ann Sanders of Denver, CO, Dave Sanders of Missoula, MT, granddaughter Christy Ariniello (Vinnie) of Golden, CO, and two siblings Paul Duzenack (Beverly) of Mesa, CO, and Loretta Kochis (Bob) of Colorado Springs, Co.

Mable grew up fifth eldest of seven children in the family on a ranch in La Veta, CO. Mable went on to Western State College in Gunnison, CO obtaining a BA in Education. Mable was a teacher at Machebeuf High School, moving on to work at Arco Exploration and Newmont Gold Mining where she would retire. Mable moved to Battlement Mesa, CO to enjoy her retirement.

Services to be held Saturday February 23rd at 12 noon at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rifle, CO.

Flowers may be sent to St. Mary's Church

761 Birch Ave Rifle, CO 81650.

Memorial donations may be sent to Little Sisters of the Poor