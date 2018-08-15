Marcia Clarine Bershenyi, 92, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2018 at The Fountains of Hilltop in Grand Junction. Marcia was born to Clarence and Alma (Hight) Stephens in 1926 at the family ranch on Sweetwater Creek, Colorado. Despite being born prematurely and weighing little more than four pounds at birth, Marcia flourished. She graduated from Eagle County High School in 1944 and helped in the war effort during World War II by working at the U.S. Ration Board in Eagle County. She later moved to Glenwood Springs and worked at First National Bank before marrying Robert Bershenyi on May 29, 1951. Marcia and Robert ranched in the Four Mile area south of Glenwood Springs until 1990, when they retired to Grand Junction. Marcia was a kind and generous woman who always made her family a priority. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert. She is survived by her son, Alan Bershenyi, Grand Junction; daughter, Karen (Carol) Bershenyi, Broomfield; and sister, Ella Stephens, Grand Junction. Other survivors include her nieces and nephews through marriage: Stephen (Jo) Bershenyi, Glenwood Springs; Maritza (Wally) Sneddon, Longmont; Julia Bershenyi, Golden; Christine (Kirk) Pokrandt, Denver; and Mark (Amy) Bershenyi, Lafayette. Marcia is also survived by her long-time caregiver and close friend, Emily Chrisco, Grand Junction. Funeral services will be held at St. Stephen Catholic Church at 1885 Blake Avenue in Glenwood Springs on Friday, 8/17/2018 at 10:30 a.m. Burial at Rosebud Cemetery will follow. Memorial contributions can be made to HopeWest Hospice, 3090 North 12th Street,#B, Grand Junction, CO 81506.