Marcia Lopaz (September 4, 1936–December 18, 2019)

Marcia passed away in the early morning hours on Wednesday Dec. 18th 2019 in Steamboat Springs. She is survived by 3 children Robin Taylor, Rory Lopaz and Malcom Lopaz and 2 grandchildren Matthew Pemberton and Jackie Lopaz. Marcia was a long-time resident of New Castle where she dedicated her life to helping others. Especially the youth. Marcia was a foster mother to 63 children. She was active in numerous 4-H activities. Dog Obedience training being her favorite. She helped organize the voluntary ambulance service in New Castle as well as serving as Municipal Court Judge for both New Castle and Silt. Marcia also helped organize the Burning Mountain Festival that is still celebrated today in New Castle. Marcia was involved in so many more community-based activities to remember. Marcia had a love for animals and always had a dog by her side. She even had pet pot belly pigs in her retirement years. Marcia moved to Route County where she retired as a Routt County Deputy Sheriff along with her certified police K-9 Duke. For those that knew and loved Marcia, she will be missed.