Margaret I. (Marks) Harris (September 3, 1932 — September 29, 2018)

Margaret passed away on Saturday, September 29, 2018, at her home at 251 Ute Avenue, in Rifle, Colorado. Born to Arnold "Slim" and Theo Marks on Missouri Heights, near Carbondale, CO. She married Desmond L. Harris on September 29, 1951, in Grand Junction, CO.

Margaret was one of the first employees of Colorado Mountain College where she worked for 22 years until her retirement in 1989. She and Desmond loved square dancing, camping and traveling all over the United States, Canada and Alaska. She loved her crossword puzzles, and had competitions with her sons to see who could do them the fastest. She was an avid reader of any type of books and loved watching old westerns on TV.

She is survived by sisters, Nellie Black Polegay of Jerome, ID, and Ethel (Buddy) Case and Linda (Chuck) Craig of Yuma, AZ; brother Dan (Merlene) Marks of Elko, NV; and sister-in-law Moon He Marks of Tucson, AZ. Preceding her in death were her parents; two brothers, Arnold Marks and Buckey Marks; and a sister, Patty Ho.

Desmond and Margaret had four children, Debby (Dennis) Richel of Silt, CO; Desmond Kent Harris of Glenwood Springs, CO; Kris (Vickie) Harris of New Castle, CO; and Karla (Dwight) Felkey of Glenwood Springs, CO. Also surviving her are Grandchildren Heidi (Eloy) Nunez of New Castle, CO; Keith (Leanne) Richel of Silt, CO; Brandon Harris of Hollywood, FL; Tiffany (Amir) Lev of Hollywood, FL; Kallie Felkey of Westminster, CO; and Dillon Felkey of Glenwood Springs, CO. Also surviving are great-grandchildren Kayla Hernandez, Ismael, Elena, and Daisy Nunez of New Castle, CO; Jared, Justin, Jesse and Jocelyn Richel of Silt, CO; and Eden Lev of Hollywood, FL: and numerous aunts, nieces and nephews, and Kelvin and Lois Arbaney of Battlement Mesa, CO.

At this time there will be no service per Margaret's request. There will be a Celebration of Life in the Spring. If you wish to make a donation in Margaret's name, the family asks that you take your family out to a special dinner. Margaret loved her family and this would be a special way to honor her memory.