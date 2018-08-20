Margaret Wilkeson "Peggy" Malloy died peacefully at home in Carbondale on August 6th with her family by her side. Peggy was born February 8th,1943 in Rockford, Illinois to William Barton and Constance Forbes. She grew up riding horses on the family farm with her younger sister Patsy as her sidekick. She graduated from Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbara, California. While taking a pottery class in Santa Barbara she found her true passion when she first put her hands in wet clay.

Peg and a friend moved to Vail in the fall of 1965 to spend the winter working and learning to ski. She met her husband Chuck on the chairlift in February and started their 52 year long romance. Peg studied pottery in Denver and worked at the Denver Potters Guild where she honed her throwing skills. Peg and Chuck lived and worked in the Eagle Valley for 35 years before moving to the Roaring Fork Valley in 1997.

Once in Carbondale she began firing her pots in a friend's woodfired kiln and found her place in the ceramics world. Her altered bowls, corseted pitchers and delicate teapots placed her in juried shows nationally and internationally. She enjoyed teaching ceramics workshops across the country, where she learned how respected her work was.

Peg loved knitting, often spinning and dying her own yarn. She enjoyed hiking, backpacking and bicycling. She was fond of Border Collies and spent many days watching them work sheep at the Meeker Dog Trials. Her love of the natural world shines through in the flowing shape and texture of her pottery. She is survived by her husband Chuck, sons Kai and Todd and their wives Jen and Sara, granddaughter Camille, sisters Boo and Patsy, nieces and nephews and their children. Donations can be made to the Carbondale Clay Center.