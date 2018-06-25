Maria Dolores (Lola) Felland (February 3, 1917 — June 24, 2018)

Maria Dolores "Lola" Felland passed away at E. Dene Moore Care Center in Rifle, Colorado, at the age of 101 years old on Sunday, June 24, 2018. Lola was born February 3, 1917, the daughter of Nicanor Lujan and Perfilia Gonzales Lujan in San Isidro, Colorado. When Lola was a young woman the family moved to Fountain, Colorado, where she married Richard Cordova. Richard Cordova passed away in 1937. Lola was employed by the federal government at Fort Carson, Colorado, for twenty years. Lola later married Eldin Felland. Lola and Eldin traveled extensively to Mexico, Arizona, Canada and Minnesota. Lola and Eldin called Fountain, Colorado, home until moving to Westcliffe, Colorado. Lola and Eldin then moved to Garfield County, Colorado, in 2003 to be closer to her family. Eldin passed away on July 24, 2006.

Lola is survived by her sons Richard Cordova of Rifle, Colorado, and Robert James Cordova (Carolyn) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sisters Ernestine Duran and Margaret Hyche and brother David Lujan. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and brother-in-law Calvin Hyche. Services will be held on Thursday morning, June 28, 2018, at 10 o'clock at Swan Law Funeral Home, 501 N. Cascade in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Interment will be at Memorial Gardens in Colorado Springs, Colorado.