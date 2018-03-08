Maria Jesus Pelayo (December 18, 1923 – Mar 03, 2018)

Maria Jesus "Chewy" Pelayo passed away Saturday, March 3, at her daughter's home in Los Angeles, CA, surrounded by family. Jesus was struggling with cancer this past year. She was 94 years old.

There will be a memorial service on Saturday, March 10, 2018, at Funeraria Agape, 4250 S. Central Avenue, Los Angeles, CA, from 10am-2pm.

There will be a rosary service on Saturday evening, March 17, 2018, held in El Colorado, Jalisco, Mexico, followed by mass and burial on Sunday, March 18, 2018.

Jesus was born on December 18, 1923, at Rancho Los Cabos, Jalisco, Mexico, to Jose Maria Pelayo and Maria Pelayo. Jesus met Santos Gomez, and they resided in Las Sidras, Jalisco, Mexico, until 1968 when they moved to El Colorado, Jalisco, Mexico.

Jesus is preceded in her death by her husband, Santos Gomez. She is survived by her daughter, Carmen Gomez, son-in-law Enrique; son, Manuel, daughter-in-law Tina; son Lauro, daughter-in-law Angelica; son Eustaqio; daughter Reynalda Gomez; and Rosalio Gomez, daughter-in-law Lydia. Jesus had many, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.