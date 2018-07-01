Marian Clayton (May 11, 1936 — June 27, 2018)

Marian Clayton, a long-time resident of Garfield County, passed away on June 27th, 2018.

Marian was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on May 11, 1936, where her brother and many family members still reside.

She leaves behind 3 daughters, 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and is preceded in death by her son and a granddaughter.

Marian was a seamstress, published author, piano player for her church, and an animal lover who was always willing to open her arms and home to those in need.

She attended the University of Chattanooga, studying Home Economics, and later in life graduated from CMC with a BA in Criminal Justice. She also earned a degree from Faith Bible College.

Marian retired in 2014 after serving for 18 years as the assistant to the Garfield County Clerk and Recorder. During this time, she also served as Deputy Clerk for the Garfield County Commissioners and was a member of the Community Corrections Board.

A strong and ambitious woman, she will truly be missed by her many loved ones.

There will be a celebration of her life on Saturday, July 28th, from 1 to 4 pm at the Grand Valley Recreation Center in Battlement Mesa.