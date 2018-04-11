Marian “Molly” Dude
April 11, 2018
Marian "Molly" Dude was quietly taken in the Arms of Angels from her home on March 30, 2018, at the remarkable of age of 100+. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter Dude in 2009. They had lived in Denver, Littleton, McCoy and then Battlement Mesa, CO.
For 71 years they lovingly planted a rewarding life together. Love never dies. Molly is survived by daughters Janice Bailey and Pam DuPage; 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Molly's pioneer spirit, caring wisdom, gracious presence, numerous talents and clever humor will be missed but always remembered.
In Molly's honor, a memorial reception will take place on Saturday, May 12, 2p.m. at the Senior Center in Parachute, CO. Molly's family welcomes friends to share in this special celebration.
