Marian "Molly" Dude was quietly taken in the Arms of Angels from her home on March 30, 2018, at the remarkable of age of 100+. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter Dude in 2009. They had lived in Denver, Littleton, McCoy and then Battlement Mesa, CO.

For 71 years they lovingly planted a rewarding life together. Love never dies. Molly is survived by daughters Janice Bailey and Pam DuPage; 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Molly's pioneer spirit, caring wisdom, gracious presence, numerous talents and clever humor will be missed but always remembered.

In Molly's honor, a memorial reception will take place on Saturday, May 12, 2p.m. at the Senior Center in Parachute, CO. Molly's family welcomes friends to share in this special celebration.