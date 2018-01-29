Marie Jeanne Mangeot (April 29, 1941 — January 26, 2018)

Marie Jeanne Mangeot of New Castle, Colorado, died January 26, 2018. Marie was born in Orange, New Jersey, April 29, 1941, to Louis Edward and Marie Jeanne Bradshaw. She graduated from New Brunswick High School and Drake Secretarial College in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Marie, her husband Frank, and three children moved to Colorado in 1973 and lived in Littleton, Westcliffe and New Castle, Colorado. She worked for Weight Watchers and Utah Gas in the Denver area before retiring to Westcliffe, where she was a founding member of the Westcliffe Monday Art Group and a member of the Westcliffe Garden Club. A locally known landscape artist, her paintings won local and regional awards.

Marie is survived by Frank Mangeot, her husband of 52 years; her daughter and son-in-law Aimee and Andy Redhair; her daughter Marla Mangeot; her son and daughter-in-law Eric and Shanley Mangeot; and three grandchildren: Allie Redhair, Owen Mangeot and Avner Mangeot.

A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, February 2, at 10:30 AM at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery in New Castle, Colorado.

In memory of Marie, donations may be made to the Sangres Art Guild in Westcliffe, Colorado, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or the ASPCA.