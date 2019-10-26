Marilyn Cox (July 3, 1932–October 14, 2019)

A. Marilyn Cox went to heaven peacefully, October 14, 2019. She is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was born in Olathe, Colorado on July 3, 1932. Marilyn worked at the telephone company in Olathe and was transferred to Glenwood Springs, where she would meet her future husband, Calvin H. Cox. After marriage, she moved to the farm in Spring Valley. Later Marilyn worked at Colorado Mountain College and Glenwood Springs High School where she was known as “Ma” to all she would meet. She loved people, flowers, hummingbirds and laughter.

Survivors include: daughters Barbara Bogner, Judy (Mike) Nace, son Alan (Donna) Cox. Five grandchildren: Eric (Cari) Bogner, Jason Bogner, Wade (Becca), Macy and Chad Cox. Great-grandchildren: Lane, Josie and Sydney Bogner; sister Lillie Helmick; brother Jim (Lyla) Snyder.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents Herschel Snyder and Floya Rhodes Snyder; step-mother Wilma Snyder, husband of 59 years, Calvin H. Cox; step-brother Tom Harlin; Great Granddaughter Brianna Bogner; and Son-in-law Bert Bogner.

Celebration of Life Memorial: Saturday, July 11, 2020, Glenwood Springs, Colorado

Donations can be made to: First Baptist Church of New Castle, 172 N 7th Street, New Castle, CO 81647.