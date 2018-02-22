Marjorie Heape (Lyons)
February 22, 2018
Tinker, 58, of Rifle, passed away with her family by her side at home. She was born in Cortez, Colorado, to Donald and Margie Lyons. She is survived by her siblings Wendy Glassier, Doug and Terry Lyons and her two children Coty Baysinger and Lessie Heape.
Tinker was a lover of nature and all things bright and happy. She had a passion for crafting and painting gifts for her family and friends.
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Glenwood Springs High School students lead walk-out in solidarity with Florida victims
- Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario shares thoughts on gun control
- Rare, dangerous conditions spur avalanche warning for Roaring Fork Valley backcountry
- Garfield County commissioners reimburse Martin for legal fees
- Illegal bear killing spurs hunting ban