Marjorie Heape (Lyons)

Tinker, 58, of Rifle, passed away with her family by her side at home. She was born in Cortez, Colorado, to Donald and Margie Lyons. She is survived by her siblings Wendy Glassier, Doug and Terry Lyons and her two children Coty Baysinger and Lessie Heape.

Tinker was a lover of nature and all things bright and happy. She had a passion for crafting and painting gifts for her family and friends.