Marjorie Maelene Fields (May 13, 1928 — February 28, 2018)

Services for Marjorie Maelene Fields, 89, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 11, 2018, at Three Trees Chapel in Littleton, CO. Internment of her ashes will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, in Buena Vista, CO.

Maelene Fields passed peacefully on Feb. 28, 2018, in Lakewood, CO. She was born in Ottawa County, Oklahoma, on May 13, 1928.

She graduated from Lake County high school in 1948.

On June 10, 1951, she married George Fields at the Annunciation Church in Leadville.

In 1969 she and her family moved to Glenwood Springs. From 1969 to 1984 she was the Glenwood high school secretary. "Mrs. Fields" mentored many students and remained popular with her "kids."

George and Maelene owned R & G Excavating until 1990. She loved: her family with a passion, bowling, skiing, music, flower gardening, decorating Christmas cookies, and jeeping on the Flat Tops.

Maelene was instrumental in getting alpine ski racing started in Colorado as the first secretary for the Vail Ski Team in 1962 and secretary for the Continental Ski Club of Climax, CO. She was a gate keeper or timing judge at many races.

Maelene is survived by her beloved husband George; her three children: Randi Sue (Tom) Hamilton of Lance Creek, WY, Pete (Lysa) Fields of Lakewood, CO, and Jim (Jackie) Fields of Phoenix, AZ; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents Verl and Mae, brothers Grover and Wally Tucker, sister Jo Ellen (Tucker) Connors.