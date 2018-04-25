Mark Jeffrey Huffman (August 27, 1959 – April 21, 2018)

Mark Jeffrey Huffman was born to Lois Marie Erwin and Thomas Clyde Huffman on August 27, 1959, and died April 21, 2018, in Tyler, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his mother, and his infant daughter Carolyn Marie Huffman. He is survived by his wife Barb, father Thomas, brothers Steve, Dan (Sharon) and John, sister Cathy Huffman Morris (Chuck), and many nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a private celebration of his life.

Mark found a way into the hearts of those he knew through his easy story-telling way as a fisherman extraordinaire on Lake Fork, Texas, his thrilling snow-bashing in the mountains of Western Colorado, or as a gear head MOPAR junkie in any shop he walked into. His musical talents were a treat for any who had the privilege to listen.

As a loving husband, loyal brother, son and friend, proud uncle, and trusted mentor and confidant, Mark lived life to the fullest. Memories are most treasured when made while living in the moment.