Mark W. English (March 25, 1948 — December 28, 2019)

Mark W. English, 71, a 40-year resident of No Name, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday December 28, 2019.

Mark was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be remembered fondly for his love of music and keen wit. He enjoyed his lifelong career as a builder and carpenter, and especially the joy his grandchildren brought him.

Mark is survived by his wife of 49 years, Melissa, his son Starr (Kara) and twin grandchildren Tristan and Teagan. A celebration of life is planned for late spring.