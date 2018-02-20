Mary Candace “Candy” Woestemeyer AllbeeAugust 14, 1938 — February 19, 2018

Candy passed away peacefully surrounded by her children, February 19th, 2018, preceded in death by husband Roy Allbee in 1981 and grandson Connor Allbee in 2013. She is survived by their 5 children, Kevan, Derek, Mike, Brenna and Andi, as well as 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

Candy was born August 14, 1938, in Dodge City, Kansas, and grew up in Anvil Points. After graduating from Rifle High School in 1956, she met Roy at Adams State College in Alamosa, Colorado, and they married in April of 1957. They settled in Rancho Cordova, California, where she's remembered for many years of service in schools, sports, elections and local government.

After Roy's passing, Candy returned to the Grand Valley, and served as a member of the Parachute Town Council, the Garfield County Zoning Commission, and the senior advisory board. Her most meaningful contribution to Parachute was helping organize the Parachute Branch of the LDS Church, now the Grand Valley Ward in Battlement Mesa. Candy was lovingly served by many in that ward and community, and will forever regard them as her dearest, most treasured friends.

In 2017, Candy moved back to Rancho Cordova to be close to family, living with daughter Brenna, who faithfully and diligently cared for her.

Candy leaves a legacy of love for God, family, community and country, and will be remembered for her gentle spirit, passion for learning, leadership, diplomacy and compassionate service.