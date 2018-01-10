Mary Eileen Laemmel (Feb. 21, 1965 – Nov. 28, 2017)

Mary Eileen Laemmel passed away with friends at her side after battling a short illness. She lived in the Roaring Fork Valley for 34 years after moving here from Saint Louis the day after graduating high school.She worked as a nanny and house keeper when she first arrived. Then, worked on staff at Cheffies and The Relay Station and many other historical local restaurants. For the last 20 years she was an estate manager. She enjoyed walks with her dogs and snowshoeing. She is survived by her mother Mary Eileen Sudbeck, her brother Matt, and her sons Aaron Laemmel of El Jebel and Wiliam Laemmel of Lakewood. A memorial will be held at the 3Rd Street Center Calaway Room on Sunday, January 14, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.