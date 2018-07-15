Mary Eleanor Patrick Stanberry (November 1928 — June 4, 2018)

Mary Eleanor Patrick was born on a homestead at Ignacio, CO, in November 1928. She rode horseback to school and graduated valedictorian. She attended Fort Lewis A & M where she met her husband James Stanberry. They traveled Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico and Utah following mining and heavy construction industries. She had four children, Michael, Elaine, Ray and Eileen. She was preceded in death by her husband James, two of her children, Raymond and Eileen, and one great-grandchild. She is survived by two children, nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Pat grew up farming, fishing and hunting; one of her favorite things was an open fire.

Above all else, Pat was a homemaker, sewing clothes for her children and learning about common childhood sicknesses. Other mothers often consulted her.

Her hobbies were sewing, reading, gardening, canning, pool and writing. She wrote a column in the Montrose Daily Press called "North Mesa News." She had a passion for politics and was a very independent thinker. In her later years, she studied the stock market.

Pat loved her many friends in the Tuesday Group in Clifton, CO, and had much good fellowship and food there.

She passed away on June 4, 2018, surrounded by her children and will be missed. Cremation has taken place.